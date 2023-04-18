A North Texas inmate is accused of punching a pregnant hospital worker in the stomach, killing her unborn baby, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of April 12, at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Tuesday.

The inmate, 39-year-old Cheri Akil, was in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and was being restrained at the hospital for being potentially suicidal when she allegedly punched the pregnant hospital worker, who was standing next to her bed, in the stomach.

The pregnant worker was subsequently taken to the hospital’s trauma unit. Upon evaluation, doctors said the unborn baby no longer had a pulse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Akil is facing a murder charge, in addition to other charges from before the alleged punching incident, authorities said.