A pizza delivery man in Aston, Pennsylvania, has become a local hero for helping police nab an alleged car thief on Sunday.

At first, Tyler Morrell was not sure what to do when the scene unfolded in front of him around 4:00 p.m. in the Brookhaven area, Local 21 News reported Monday.

Video footage shows Morrell, wearing a red t-shirt, watching the police pursuit on the street outside the home where he was making a delivery.

When the car the suspect is in stops in the middle of the road with a law enforcement vehicle right behind it, the suspect jumps out and takes off running.

However, Morrell is standing nearby. He initially backs up but a second later decides to intervene by stepping forward and tripping the suspect with his leg.

The individual falls to the ground and skids on the grass as an officer rushes over to take control of the situation.

“Police confirmed two teenagers, 17 and 19 years old, were driving a stolen car,” the 21 News report said, adding the 19-year-old was the one who exited the car, while the 17-year-old stayed inside the vehicle.

Officers took both suspects into custody.

Morrell said he did not mean to slightly kick the teen, which hurt his own leg, but said, “It definitely paid off in the end. I definitely did not wake up today coming up here to do this. I thought I was just delivering pizza.”

The 29-year-old, who works for Cocco’s Pizza, told NBC 10 he did what any other citizen would do.

“That’s kind of how I’m feeling is, like, people think I did something extraordinary, and, I don’t really think I did. I think I just did what you’re supposed to do in a situation like that,” he commented. Following the incident, the Brookhaven Borough Police Department offered the young man a job, but he said likes working as a pizza delivery driver. “I am pretty sick of seeing crime like that go on, especially a half a mile down the road,” Morrell told ABC 6: “So I was just ready to step up and if they needed a hand I was there, or a foot, whatever,” he added.

There were reportedly drugs and drug paraphernalia found inside the vehicle. Law enforcement said the suspects will face charges regarding those items, stolen property, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.