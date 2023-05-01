College Baseball Player Gets Shot in Chest While in Bullpen

An 18-year-old Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player was shot in the chest by an errant bullet at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday during a game in Texarkana.

USA Today reported that the player was taken to a hospital for surgery and was in stable condition on Sunday.

According to ABC News, the bullet came from a shootout between two people following an altercation in a nearby neighborhood.

The Texarkana Police Department released a statement:

We initially received several calls of shots fired on Lynda Street, which is in a neighborhood just west of Spring Lake Park. Moments later, we received a 911 call that a baseball player at the park had collapsed and may have been shot. We were able to almost immediately determine that the two incidents were related, so as some officers were at the ball field rendering aid to the victim, other officers were on Lynda Street looking for any evidence or witnesses.

Police determined the bullet that hit the baseball player “travelled about 400 yards.”

Felony warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Kamauri Butler and 20-year-old Demarco Banks.

Three other individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting as well, one of whom was charged with felony possession of a firearm.

