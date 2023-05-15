A study published Tuesday finds over half of the people living in gun-controlled Chicago will witness a shooting by the time they are 40 years old.

“Over half of Black and Latino study participants, compared to one-fourth of white participants, had witnessed a shooting by that age,” Fox 32 reported of the results that were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The information comes as 26 individuals were shot, four of them fatally, while Lori Lightfoot (D) closed her final weekend as the city’s mayor.

“Gun violence has been a consistent problem during Lori Lightfoot’s one term as mayor and unsuccessful effort at a repeat,” according to a Breitbart News article published Monday.

Meanwhile, study author Charles Lanfear, who is an assistant professor at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Criminology, said, “We expected levels of exposure to gun violence to be high, but not this high. Our findings are frankly startling and disturbing.”

He added that a large number of the city’s population could be suffering from trauma after witnessing such incidents:

The average age for a person who saw a shooting occur was 14. In addition, the Fox report noted that more than 2,000 of the city’s residents were tracked for 25 years for the study.

The study also monitored people who left the city, “although the vast majority of gun violence incidents that were witnessed took place in Chicago,” the outlet said, adding that some of the participants became victims.

Meanwhile, a Chicago prosecutor quit his job of 20 years once he filed a letter criticizing city leaders for their woke leadership, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

Felony trial attorney Jason Poje quit in late April. In his letter to 85 colleagues, he explained how Democrat-controlled Chicago has grown more dangerous.

“The simple fact is that this State and County have set themselves on a course to disaster,” he stated.

“And the worst part is that the agency for whom I work has backed literally every policy change that had the predicable, and predicted, outcome of more crime and more people getting hurt,” Poje said in reference to the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

He continued:

Bond reform designed to make sure no one stays in jail while their cases are pending with no safety net to handle more criminals on the streets, shorter parole periods, lower sentences for repeat offenders, the malicious and unnecessary prosecution of law enforcement officers, overuse of diversion programs, intentionally not pursuing prosecutions for crimes lawfully on the books after being passed by our legislature and signed by a governor, all of these so-called reforms have had a direct negative impact, with consequences that will last for a generation.

Breitbart News has extensively covered gun crimes in Chicago.

FLASHBACK — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: ‘We Do Not Need Federal Troops’; We Need More Gun Control

