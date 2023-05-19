A woman in a revealing top and mini-skirt is accused of stealing over $600,000 in jewelry from a man in Miami, Florida.

The pair first met at the Dirty Rabbit bar in Wynwood on May 8, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Scantily clad woman accused of drugging Miami date, stealing $600K in Rolexes, other bling https://t.co/A1152VoN2a pic.twitter.com/69I3QJsdbR — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2023

The suspect was invited to the man’s home at approximately 5:30 a.m. and when they arrived, she allegedly drugged his beverage.

He passed out after enjoying one drink with the woman, who officials say is in her 30s.

In a social media post Wednesday, Miami law enforcement shared surveillance footage of the woman who was carrying a black purse and wearing a jean jacket, white top, black skirt, and black boots, in an elevator with a man who was wearing black clothing.

Moments later, the clip shows her reentering the elevator while carrying a cellphone in on hand and two blue cups in the other. She also appears to have put her jacket on upside down:

NEWS RELEASE: We need assistance identifying the woman seen on this video. She drugged victim’s drink and once he fell asleep, she took $600k of victim’s jewelry. This occurred May 8, in downtown Miami. If you recognize her, you are urged to call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/2ElDCEPrWK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 17, 2023

When the alleged victim woke up at noon, his safe was reportedly open and his jewelry was nowhere to be found.

The pieces missing include a Rolex Daytona Rainbow with diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and one rose gold diamond ring, according to WSVN.

Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said the woman took her own cup so authorities could not gather DNA, and also the one she gave to the man so they cannot detect what she allegedly put in the drink.

“We suspect that she’s done it before,” he continued, adding, “We always say, be careful, do not take strangers home, and here we have it again.”

Now, law enforcement is investigating the incident and encourages anyone with more information to contact authorities.

