Mass Shooting at High School Graduation in Virginia

A mass shooting occurred following a high school graduation outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday.

At least seven people were reportedly shot Tuesday evening, according to Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards. Two people have been taken into custody. Per CNN:

Multiple people were injured when a shooting took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation. An alert sent at 5:15 p.m. by Virginia Commonwealth University says a shooting happened at Monroe Park. About an hour later, the alert page said there was no ongoing threat.

Police said that at least three people suffered life-threatening injuries, while four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to ABC News.

“Six others were injured in the aftermath of the shooting, including two who fell, one who was hit by a car, and three who were treated for anxiety, police said,” noted ABC News.

Monroe Park is located at the Virginia Commonwealth University just across from the Altria Theater. Richmond Public Schools official Matthew Stanley said a graduation ceremony for another school has been canceled. As many as three graduations for three different schools were scheduled at Altria Theater on Tuesday.

“We have canceled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening,” Stanley said.

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney said in a statement on Twitter that authorities are monitoring the situation.

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” Stoney said.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a tweet on Tuesday that his “administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight.”