Five teens were hurt when the reportedly stolen car they were in crashed Tuesday in Englewood, Chicago police say.

The young people were inside the allegedly stolen Chevy driving down South Lowe Avenue just after 3:00 a.m., NBC Chicago reported.

The car slammed into a fire hydrant while apparently traveling at a high rate of speed.

Video footage shows police vehicles parked next to the car, which is badly damaged, with its front end crushed, according to Fox 32:

“A boy, 13, and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while two other 14-year-old girls and another 13-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All five were listed in critical condition,” the NBC report continued.

Meanwhile, law enforcement said a weapon was discovered at the scene of the crash, adding the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating what happened.

It was unclear which of the teens was driving the car at the time, according to ABC 7. The outlet also noted it was not known if they were being chased when the crash occurred:

In April, two young Chicago teens were accused of taking part in armed robberies and carjackings in Logan Square.

The boys’ ages are 13 and 15, and law enforcement said multiple people claimed they were robbed by a group in two cars.

The two boys were later charged with counts of vehicular hijacking, robbery, and a single count of attempted robbery.

“In addition, the youngest is facing charges regarding felony counts of unlawful possession of a debit or credit card and criminal damage to government property, and the older boy had an outstanding warrant,” according to Breitbart News.

Breitbart News has extensively covered the crime and violence plaguing Chicagoans.

Meanwhile, at least 32 people were shot, three of whom died, over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported Monday.