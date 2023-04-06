Chicago Police: Boys Aged 13 and 15 Rob, Carjack Several Victims

Two Chicago teens stand accused of participating in armed robberies and carjackings on Wednesday in Logan Square.

The boys ages are 13 and 15, CWB Chicago reported Thursday, and law enforcement said several individuals claimed they were robbed by a group riding in two cars.

Approximately six to eight offenders were involved in some of the incidents, officials noted. The outlet said two of them were later arrested on West End Avenue.

The teenagers were allegedly part of the group that carjacked a man, 38, walking to his vehicle on North Whipple just before 6:00 a.m.

They are also accused of taking part in robbing a 55-year-old man minutes later on West Altgeld, where three vehicles blocked an intersection, before attempting to rob the driver.

However, the man locked his door, and the crew left the scene without taking anything, the CWB Chicago report continued:

They were among six attackers who used two cars to box in a 53-year-old man as he sat in his car in the 2700 block of North Mozart at 6:14 a.m. The group opened the man’s car door, punched him in the face, robbed him, and ordered him out of the vehicle. He complied, and they drove away with his car. At 6:30 a.m., about eight attackers pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground and beat him in the face on the 2600 block of West Cortland, a CPD spokesperson said. The crew, including the two teens who were later arrested, took the victim’s property and escaped in two cars.

During that timeframe, a man, 50, was allegedly attacked by the boys and several others who got out of a pair of cars on North Talman.

The group is accused of bashing the victim in the head with an object and snatching his valuable belongings before getting back in the vehicles and leaving the scene.

In addition, at least 19 individuals were shot and three of them died over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, according to Breitbart News. The outlet cited a report that said 124 people were killed in the city from January 1, 2023, through April 2.

Meanwhile, far-left candidate Brandon Johnson, who ran on a plan to defund Chicago police, won his runoff campaign for Chicago mayor this week, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

“Crime served as a top issue in the runoff even as Johnson continued to try and run away from the debate on the campaign trail,” the article read.

Per the CWB Chicago report, the pair of boys have been charged with counts of vehicular hijacking, robbery, and one count of attempted robbery.

In addition, the youngest is facing charges regarding felony counts of unlawful possession of a debit or credit card and criminal damage to government property, and the older boy had an outstanding warrant.