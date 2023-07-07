WATCH – ‘He’s Killing Him!’: Man Stabs Toronto Subway Rider During Fight

A subway rider was stabbed multiple times Thursday on a train in Toronto and the altercation was caught on camera.

The incident unfolded just after 12:00 p.m. on the southbound Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) train headed towards Eglinton Station when a man wearing a white shirt fought with another person wearing dark colored clothes, the New York Post reported Friday.

“At one point during the bout, the suspect in dark clothing stabs the man in shorts, causing a bloodstain to bloom on the back of his T-shirt,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows the two people engage in the physical altercation while the train is moving. At one point, the man in the white shirt appears to kick the other person.

Other riders are seen running away from the pair as they brawl in the middle of the train car. Moments later, the man in the white shirt dashes past them with the other man following close behind.

“Help! Help!” one of them shouts as they disappear from view. “Somebody help him! He’s stabbing him up! He’s killing him! He’s killing him!” a rider shouts as she runs the opposite way:

WATCH: Stabbing causes chaos on Toronto subway as riders flee violent altercation. Victim in critical condition pic.twitter.com/bIHkRjcZHl — Insider Corner (@insidercnews) July 7, 2023

Police later said the suspect fled when the train pulled into the station, and he was still on the loose as of Friday morning.

An image shows the suspect holding what appears to be a knife as he closes in on the victim:

CBC News reported Thursday that Toronto commuters felt shaken by numerous violent incidents while riding buses, street cars, and on the subway in recent years.

“There have been assaults, stabbings, people have been shoved onto the train tracks, even set on fire,” the outlet said.

The victim in the most recent incident was said to be a man in his 30s, and the Toronto Police Service said he was transported to a trauma center suffering from life-threatening injuries. However, he is now listed in stable condition.

Duty Inspector Michelle Olszevski, who is a spokesperson for the police agency, said, “This was an isolated incident and it appears there was a verbal disagreement between the suspect and the victim prior to the stabbing occurring.”

“Whether or not they are known to each other I didn’t know,” she added.

Officials are still searching for the suspect in the case, whom law enforcement described as being 25 to 30-years-old, wearing a hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a green backpack.

Following the incident, one commuter told Global News he was always vigilant, and that “I mean, again, I’m at the mercy of TTC”:

“I don’t drive so I have to take it, so regardless if I feel unsafe or if I feel in danger I just gotta try my best,” he said.