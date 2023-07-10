A convicted criminal was found dead in a chest freezer of a vacant Minnesota home after allegedly hiding from the cops last month.

Brandon Lee Buschman’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. on June 26, but it is unclear how long he had been missing.

The 34-year-old had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and witnesses present in the Biwabik, MN, home when he was last seen saw him “fleeing from the upstairs area of the house due to a possible police presence near the residence,” Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar told Duluth News Tribune.

The Gilbert Police Department — contracted with the city of Biwabik — is leading the investigation.

Police said Buschman voluntarily entered the freezer, which was an older model that does not open from the inside.

“Investigators located a metal lawn ornament rod that was inserted from inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism,” Techar reported. “The rod was jammed between the gasket and manufactured edge, preventing the rod from being able to manipulate the latching mechanism from the inside.”

The house had been vacant since February and was without electricity and water since April. The freezer was not on when Buschman’s body was found.

An autopsy report showed no evidence of trauma or injury, but the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer is still waiting on toxicology reports.

Since 2011, Buschman had six convictions, including shoplifting, trespassing, driving a boat while drunk, and possession of drugs, according to the Daily Mail.