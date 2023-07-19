An alleged carjacker was shot and wounded just before midnight Tuesday by a pizza delivery man in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

FOX 29 reported that a 21-year-old pizza delivery man was “forced into the backseat of his car” by two alleged carjackers “on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue.”

At least one of the carjackers was allegedly armed.

As the delivery man was allegedly being robbed, he managed to pull his gun and fire two rounds, wounding one of the suspects.

CBS Philadelphia quoted Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, who said, “At one point, the 21-year-old delivery man was able to get out of the vehicle and confronted one of the perpetrators who had a gun, and the 21-year-old delivery man, we know, fired at least two shots.”

Responding officers found the 23-year-old alleged carjacker on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The pizza delivery man is a concealed carry permit holder.

