A young mother in Miami, Florida, is accused of using a parody website to hire a hitman to kill her three-year-old son.

Law enforcement said Jazmin Paez, 18, used RentAHitman.com to request a hitman kill her child before the week came to a close, NBC Miami reported Wednesday.

The woman also allegedly agreed to hand over $3,000 for the job, according to the New York Post.

The website’s owner, Robert Innes, said he gets hundreds of requests every day that are similar to the young woman’s, but the specific details of this case were disturbing.

Reportedly included in the woman’s request were photos of the child and the location where he would be.

“It amazes me, the number of requests the website gets on a monthly basis. It’s shocking, it’s scary,” Innes said, adding many of the emails are pranks, but some do not appear to be jokes:

He called the Miami-Dade Police Department several times about the incident but was referred to CrimeStoppers.

Once Innes contacted CrimeStoppers USA, a separate group, he was warned about receiving a cease-and-desist letter, per the NBC report.

However, law enforcement eventually took him seriously.

In regard to the woman’s email, the note reportedly said the murder must be completed by Thursday and she “wanted to get something done once and for all.”

The email also allegedly said the child needed to be transported far away from the area “and possibly killed, but ASAP.”

Following her arrest Tuesday, Paez is facing charges of soliciting a murder and unlawful use of a communications device. Her bond set at $15,000, and she is ordered to keep her distance from the boy, who is being cared for by a grandparent.

Video footage shows a reporter trying to get a comment from the young woman after she reportedly bonded out, according to WPLG Local 10:

It remained unclear what the next steps will be regarding custody of the child, the outlet said.

In November 2021, a Michigan woman pleaded guilty to using RentAHitman.com to have someone kill her ex-husband, according to Breitbart News.

At the time, Innes claimed many people believe the site is real, stating, “I don’t get it. People are just stupid.”