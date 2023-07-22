Human Remains Found Inside Three Suitcases Floating off Delray Beach

Florida authorities discovered human remains belonging to a female adult inside three suitcases floating in intracoastal waters off Delray Beach.

The first suitcase was discovered near the 1000 block of Palm Trail, and the other two were discovered alongside the intracoastal waterway by SE 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road, WPBF reported.

Medical examiners are reviewing the remains. Authorities are still investigating.

Last September, New York City police found human remains belonging to a 22-year-old woman inside two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment, Breitbart News reported. Residents reported a foul smell coming from the woman’s apartment. When attempting to perform a welfare check, the apartment’s security guard was stopped from going inside by the woman’s boyfriend, who allegedly left with a bag of evidence.

According to neighbors, the boyfriend was extremely abusive. Justin Williams, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in November, and he has yet to be convicted.