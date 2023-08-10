Teen Arrested in Philly Attempted Carjacking That Left 50-Year-Old Dead

Fifteen-year-old Rasheed Banks Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with a July 12 attempted carjacking that resulted in the murder of 50-year-old Michael Salerno.

Salerno was “gunned down” while trying to ward off three alleged carjackers, 6 ABC reported. All three alleged carjackers were male.

CBS Philadelphia noted that Banks was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Phila. Police homicide fugitive Rasheed Banks Jr. has been arrested by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and @USMS_Philly in Camden, New Jersey. Banks was wanted for the July 12th carjacking and murder of a 50-year-old man at 12th and Porter in South Phila. pic.twitter.com/KvCnVyF2BF — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) August 7, 2023

Police believe Banks and the other carjacking suspects circled the area where Salerno’s car was located searching for a target.

Philadelphia Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said, “We do see the offenders’ vehicle ride past in the area several times. It appears that the offenders were in the area to either rob a person or attempting to take a vehicle.”

Salerno was a local handyman.

Brittney Decker told CBS Salerno once dated her mother. Decker spoke well of him, noting, “It’s kind of crazy something like this would happen to someone like him. But then again, it happened so close to home, you never think it’s going to be you until it is.”

