A math teacher in Houston, Texas, was arrested for allegedly sending photos of his genitals to a pair of young students online.

The Houston Independent School District teacher, identified as 27-year-old Abdurahman Milani, is currently out on bond, Texas Scorecard reported Wednesday.

Abdurahman Milani is accused of grooming two teen students for months before sexually assaulting one of the girls.https://t.co/i3szFgf5Ry pic.twitter.com/mmbhEWVOwJ — Texas Scorecard (@TexasScorecard) August 17, 2023

The Marshall Middle School instructor allegedly groomed the 14-year-olds, who are friends, for several months by sending them naked photos and suggestive texts.

He is also accused of assaulting one of the victims on the school’s campus.

An image appears to show the suspect standing with his head bowed in a room alone:

Marshall Middle School math teacher Abdurahman Milani is behind bars facing seven charges all related to having… Posted by ABC13-Mycah Hatfield on Thursday, August 10, 2023

When one of the victim’s parents told school officials about the incidents in May, authorities later discovered messages between him and one of the victims by searching her phone.

The Scorecard article continued:

The other girl told investigators that Milani fondled her in his classroom, then later they engaged in sexual activity after he lured her to his classroom with an Instagram message. One of the girl’s moms said Milani suggested her daughter could make good grades in exchange for sexual favors.

The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) describes child sexual abuse as “a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor.”

“A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period,” the organization states. “When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years. Child sexual abuse does not need to include physical contact between a perpetrator and a child.”

Scorecard also listed the charges against Milani, which are four felonies. The charges are sexual assault of a child, improper relationship between educator and student, indecency with a child, and online solicitation of a minor.

Officials arrested the man on August 10, but he was later released on a $175,000 bond, the outlet said, noting school officials had placed him on administrative leave.

In May, a California educator, once named “Teacher of the Year,” was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student and faced charges of statutory rape.