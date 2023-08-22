12-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking in Democrat-Run D.C.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department in connection with a carjacking on Sunday.

FOX News reported a woman was driving the car around 1:00 p.m. Sunday when a suspect approached and demanded her keys. The woman believed she saw a gun in the suspect’s waistband.

The Washington Times noted that the woman refused to hand over her keys, and the suspect, believed to be the 12-year-old, ran away.

The boy was apprehended while fleeing, and police indicated he was armed when arrested.

The Metropolitan Police Department pointed out that the 12-year-old was “charged with armed carjacking (gun) and carrying a pistol without a license.”

Breitbart News explained that D.C. witnessed 166 homicides from January 1, 2023, through August 16, 2023, a 27-percent increase over the same time frame in 2022.

Robbery is also up, rising 63 percent from where it was at this point last year, and auto theft is up a whopping 114 percent.

