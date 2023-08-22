A woman was attacked and left severely injured Wednesday on a street in Democrat-run Oakland, California, as residents grapple with crime plaguing their community.

Police said the incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on International Boulevard, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Two men confronted the victim and allegedly tried to grab her belongings before hitting her with a weapon.

She fell onto the pavement, and one of the men dragged her across the concrete while holding onto her bag. The pair is also accused of going through her pockets.

“The attackers are both on the run and the woman’s condition as of Tuesday is unknown,” the Mail article said.

Activists fed up with the crime situation recently filed a recall against Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, Breitbart News reported Wednesday, noting she was “backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros in a failed 2018 bid, and has allowed crime to soar in Oakland since winning her election in 2022.”

The outlet continued:

Known for its “progressive” left-wing policies, Oakland embraced the “Defund the Police” movement when it began during the Black Lives Matter protests and riots of 2020. Then-Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told a meeting of Democratic mayors in June 2020 that it was not enough to “defund the police,” but that it was also necessary to “replace the police.” That month, Oakland abolished its school police department. In February 2023, newly-inaugurated “progressive” Mayor Sheng Thao fired Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who had been critical of police budget cuts; he is suing her for wrongful dismissal.

In May, hundreds of Oakland residents demanded city leaders focus on combatting the crime situation during a community safety meeting, Breitbart News reported.

While speaking during the gathering, one resident declared locals are “victims of a failed progressive utopia.”

Others spoke about attacks in the area targeting women.

“It’s all women,” one resident told listeners, adding, “Two kids beat the shit of me in front of my house last Monday night. Down on the pavement. Punching me, kicking me, dragging me through the street.”

Police in Oakland have since told residents they should use airhorns to alert others when criminal activity occurs, Breitbart News reported on August 8.

Per the Mail, Oakland business owners have compared the area to a “battleground” and said, “It’s become so severe that the city’s police force is also warning residents to secure their homes while they’re inside,” the article said.