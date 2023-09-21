A good Samaritan in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, intervened to stop an alleged robbery of a Family Dollar, holding the alleged armed robber at gunpoint for police.

The incident occurred on September 13, 2023, and was reported by FOX News on September 21, 2023.

The alleged armed robber, 20-year-old Nicolas Richard Lee Deas, and an accomplice approached the store as it was closing and told the clerk they had left a cell phone inside earlier in the day. The clerk allowed Deas and his accomplice inside to search for the phone, only to have Deas allegedly pull a gun and demand money.

Fort Lauderdale police said Deas allegedly threatened, “Give me the money, or I will kill you.”

The clerk opened the safe for Deas, after which Deas allegedly pistol-whipped the clerk, striking him about the neck area and on the arm, as well.

Local 1o noted that a business owner in the same shopping center heard the commotion and noticed Deas with a gun in his hand. The business owner approached, pulling his own gun, and demanded Deas drop his.

The business owner then ordered Deas to the ground and held him there, at gunpoint, until police arrived.

