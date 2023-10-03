WATCH – Sling Blade: Florida Man Arrested in Road Rage Machete Attack

A man in Miami Springs, Florida, is accused of attacking another man with a machete on Friday during a road rage incident that shocked officials.

The scene unfolded near Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 36th Street when the suspect got out of his car wielding a machete, NBC Miami reported Monday.

He is accused of dangerously swinging the blade at the other man, who was on a motor scooter. The outlet said the victim was hit in his face.

Video footage shows the suspect approach the other man in the middle of the street as they stood between other vehicles.

Once the suspect swings the blade, he appears to back off and return to his own vehicle, according to CBS Miami:

Following the incident, Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman said the victim was not seriously injured during the ordeal, and the only part of the machete that hit him was the tip.

Law enforcement said Luis Ruiz Herrera, 61, confessed to the crime and faces one charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“We have incidents like that, not just here but all over the country. But when you actually see it firsthand its quite shocking,” Guzman told NBC 6 South Florida.

The suspect’s bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to avoid the victim in the case.

Guzman told other drivers if they ever encounter a road rage incident, it is best to drive on and let other driver go on their way for everyone’s safety.

He also told WPLG when speaking of the victim, “It could have cut his head off, could have cut at least an artery or… and he would have bled out really fast.”

Guzman also explained the pair apparently got into a verbal altercation about one of them cutting the other off in traffic:

“With all the years I’ve been doing this it’s come to a point where nothing really surprises me anymore, but when you see it live like that, it is just, it’s real, it’s happening,” he added.

Merriam-Webster defines machete as “a large heavy knife used for cutting sugarcane and underbrush and as a weapon.”

Breitbart News has covered extensively violent incidents involving machetes.