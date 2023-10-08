Fourteen-Year-Old Boy Charged with Stabbing Schoolmate to Death on New York City Bus

A fourteen-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a schoolmate that took place on a New York city bus Friday.

Officials believe the killing, which occurred in the town of Eltingville on Staten Island, was possibly gang related.

The New York Police Department has charged the boy with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the heinous act, according to multiple reports. The boy’s identity has not been released by authorities.

Police have identified the victim as Syles Ular, 13.

Syles Ular, 13, is pictured as family mourns his stabbing death on an MTA train in Staten Island https://t.co/rid23NMf4w pic.twitter.com/GVQJ7tUryF — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 8, 2023

At a press conference, NYPD officials reportedly said a person on the bus witnessed an argument take place between two male teens, the 13-year-old victim and the 14-year-old suspect, who attended the same middle school.

Police said a knife was taken out and gang signs were exchanged between the victim and suspect. The victim was then stabbed in the chest, with some witnesses saying he was stabbed as many as five times.

It remains unclear what the nature of the dispute was.

Police said the victim made it to the front of the bus and collapsed near the bus operator, who immediately called for help, according to reports.

Ular was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim’s aunt told reporters that he was a “nice, kind, smart kid. Quiet. Into sports. Loveable.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com