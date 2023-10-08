U.S. Marshals to Auction Luxury Car Collection of Imprisoned YouTuber

A YouTuber’s expensive car collection will soon be auctioned after he was sentenced to prison for committing several crimes.

YouTube star Bill Omar Carrasquillo, also known as Omi in a Hellcat, owned a Power-Rangers themed Lamborghini before he got into trouble, CNN reported Sunday.

Video footage posted in September 2021 shows Carrasquillo, and the CBS Philadelphia report said one of his charges was tax evasion:

In a press release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced it will hold the auction “for the multimillion dollar car collection of the imprisoned YouTube star Bill Omar Carrasquillo on October 13th in Baltimore, MD.”

The live auction will include over 55 cars, motorcycles, ATV, and other vehicles seized from Carrasquillo, also known as “Omi In A Hellcat”. The collection includes exotic cars like Lamborghinis and Bentleys, Jeeps and other SUVs. The auction will be held at the historic B&O Railroad Museum on October 13th, with a preview day on Thursday, October 12th starting at 11 am EST. Also available in a separate online sale is a collection of jewelry seized from Carrasquillo along with other items from other cases. Earlier this year, Carrasquillo was sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for crimes arising from a wide-ranging criminal scheme that involved piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of copyright infringement. In addition to his prison sentence, Carrasquillo is subject to a $30 million forfeiture money judgment and must pay $15 million in restitution.

The CNN report said the Power Rangers car has already reached a bid of nearly $400,000.

An image shows the vehicle described:

In videos posted to his YouTube page, Carrasquillo showed viewers footage of himself buying expensive cars or showing them his collection, per CNN:

According to a news release from the Justice Department, Carrasquillo and his co-defendants operated a “large-scale internet protocol television (IPTV) piracy scheme in which they fraudulently obtained cable television accounts and then resold copyrighted content to thousands of their own subscribers.”

Officials say the scheme raked in over $30 million and Carrasquillo spent it on homes and luxury cars.

The Omi in a Hellcat YouTube channel has 818,000 subscribers.