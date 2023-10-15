Democrat-Run St. Louis Ranked Most Dangerous City in America

The safest and most dangerous cities in America have been ranked following WalletHub’s assessment of over 180 cities.

The Daily Mail reported Sunday that the company assessed the cities “across 41 indicators of safety.”

According to WalletHub, “Our data set ranges from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is insured.”

Each place was graded regarding home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety, with the safest place in the United States being Nashua, New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, St. Louis, Missouri, was ranked the most dangerous city. It was known as the murder capital until 2022 when New Orleans, Louisiana, was found to have the highest murder rate, the Mail article said.

It is important to note that in July, an open records request found that in private texts, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D) noted the ineffectiveness of gun control in other major cities, Breitbart News reported.

“The text messages appear to counter a pro-gun control stance Jones has publicly maintained after high profile firearm-related crimes in her city,” the outlet said.

In October 2021, gunfire echoed in the background as Jones addressed reporters during a press conference, according to Reuters.

“Oh, isn’t that wonderful,” she said, later adding, “Well I hear gunshots in my neighborhood every night. My son and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunshots in the distance every night because I’m the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised, and still live in north St. Louis.”

“It’s unfortunate, yes I heard it but I didn’t flinch. I guess because it’s a part of my life now,” she concluded:

Fox 2 St. Louis reported in May that neighbors were begging law enforcement and officials to crack down on the crime plaguing the downtown area:

The Mail article said the recent study tied St. Louis with “several others as having the worst assaults per capita rate in the county – being 86 times worse than the city with the least, Irvine in California.”