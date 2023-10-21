Detroit Synagogue President Samantha Woll Stabbed to Death

Samantha Woll, 40, board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, Michigan, was murdered Saturday, and was found stabbed to death outside her home.

The Detroit Free Press reported:

A politically connected Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed dead this morning outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown. Samantha Woll, 40, led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue and previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and on the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats. … “I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Nessel said in a statement. “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

President Biden spoke out against antisemitism and Islamophobia in an Oval Office address last week:

You know, and here at home, we have to be honest with ourselves. In recent years, too much hate has been given too much oxygen, fueling racism, a rise in antisemitism and Islamicphobia [Islamophobia] right here in America. It’s also intensified in the wake of recent events that led to the horrific threats and attacks that both shock us and break our hearts.

No motive has yet been identified, but Jewish institutions have been under threat ever since the Palestinian terror group Hamas carried out a massive attack in Israel on October 7, murdering over 1,400 people.

Breitbart News visited the Isaac Agree synagogue in 2019:

The Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, the last functioning synagogue left in the city of Detroit, is a remnant of a community that began moving to the suburbs even before the tumultuous events of the 1960s. Ten years ago, it was slated to close. But it was saved by two young Jewish activists who reshuffled the board and renewed the community’s interest in keeping the facility alive. Today, the synagogue is expanding, and holds regular Sabbath services.

The Detroit area is home to a large Arab population, and a large rally in support of Hamas was held in nearby Dearborn on Oct. 12.

