Police: Texas Baby Found Safe After Being Kidnapped in Carjacking

A one-year-old baby has been returned safely to their mother after being kidnapped by three suspects during a carjacking in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department received a call shortly before 1 p.m. from the 1300 block of Orange Avenue, WFAA reported. The child’s mother at the scene told investigators her vehicle had been stolen with her baby inside. The mother said three suspects, two black males and a black female, approached and began harassing and assaulting her 12-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle.

Police said the 12-year-old was able to exit his mother’s vehicle before the suspects allegedly drove off with it, with the baby still inside. Police said they were able to locate the baby a short time later on Chamita Lane, approximately 12 miles away from the family’s home, according to the report.

The 12-year-old received medical attention and was not seriously injured, police said. A MedStar official told the news outlet the infant was also evaluated and appears to be healthy.