Remains of Newborn Baby Discovered at Massachusetts Trash Facility

Workers for a trash facility in Rochester, Massachusetts, discovered the remains of a newborn baby while processing recycling on Thursday, CBS News reported.

A 911 caller from the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility told first responders about the discovery at around 10:40 a.m., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

“The caller reported that infant remains were found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal,” Cruz said in a statement.

***PRESS RELEASE***This morning at approximately 10:40 AM, Rochester dispatch received a 911 call from the Harvey… Posted by Rochester Police Department, MA on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Rochester police said in a Facebook post that “employees had found what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products.”

“All processing was stopped, and the Rochester Police began investigating,” police said.

The Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

“This is the same facility on the Cranberry Highway where remains of an infant were found back in April. In that case, police said they believed the baby’s mother may have had ties to Martha’s Vineyard,” according to the report.