Mob of Looters Ransacks Memphis Gas Stations, FedEx Truck

A mob of more than three dozen suspects vandalized, damaged, and stole more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two Memphis, Tennessee, gas stations Saturday night, police say.

Local officials said the group of looters victimized an Exxon and a Fill-N-Go gas station during the rampage, the Daily Mail reported. Police said that it was just after 10:00 p.m. when 30 to 40 suspects entered the Exxon at 3483 Airways Boulevard and stole $2,000 in products.

It was close to midnight when police say a group of 40 looters entered the Fill-N-Go gas station at 3084 South Third Street as well, causing approximately $9,000 in damage and stealing $15,000 worth of merchandise.

A shocking cell phone video obtained by Action News 5 showed a portion of the chaos:

Over a dozen people bum-rushed a Memphis gas station in a flash mob style robbery.

The footage, taken from inside one of the stores, showed several individuals taking items indiscriminately, with some concealing their identities with ski masks. Gas station workers were forced to simply watch as the careless thieves stole from them.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the robberies.

Memphis also saw mobs robbing a FedEx delivery tractor-trailer on Saturday night, with more disturbing footage showing suspects yanking boxes off the truck:

Several gas stations and a FedEx truck were looted and ransacked over the weekend in Memphis, Tennessee. Over 40 people were involved in these mass looting events over the weekend. No arrests have been made.

Police received reports of the crimes shortly after 8:30 p.m. and witnessed multiple vehicles leaving the scene when they arrived, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that the FedEx driver was blocked in by suspect vehicles at an intersection, unable to escape the group of thieves.

Security at Breezy Point Apartments was able to successfully detain three suspects believed to be involved in the FedEx heist, discovering four kicker speakers, a vehicle headlight, a 14-piece pot and pan set, a cardboard box of air lines, and three direct cable boxes in one of their vehicles.

One of the detainees reportedly claimed that the items were found on the street.

