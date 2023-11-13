A 35 year old middle school counselor in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is accused of sexual crimes against a student who was 14 at the time.

Pennridge School District said recently that Kelly Ann Schutte, who works for Pennridge South Middle School, has been placed on leave, Fox 29 reported Friday.

Authorities have charged Schutte with three counts of institutional sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16, and a single count of corruption of minors, the outlet said.

The affidavit revealed intimate details of the ordeal between Schutte and the student, beginning with the original 911 call from the student’s mother, who called police when she learned her son had allegedly been kissed and touched inappropriately by his school counselor. According to the documents, the minor admitted to having a romantic and sexual relationship with Kelly Schutte, with the contact initiating in Schutte’s home. Court documents allege the sexual relationship between the two began during a class field trip last fall, where Schutte was sitting with the minor on the bus, adding Schutte would regularly call the minor to her office during school hours, resulting in the student missing class.

While school was in session the pair communicated via school apps. But once students went on summer break the pair used social media apps such as Snapchat to talk to each other.

Sexual contact between them allegedly occurred inside the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store, her residence, and the student’s bedroom when his family was not at home.

The Fox report noted the case is still active.

“I hope she pays for it. I feel bad for the parents, too, and the kid. That kid has to live with that for the rest of their life,” one neighbor told ABC 6 Philadelphia:

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website, “Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period.”

In August, an elderly former teacher was convicted of sexually assaulting a young male student multiple times at a private school in Wisconsin, according to Breitbart News.

The incidents reportedly occurred when the woman was 67 and the male student 14.