Police: San Diego Home Intruder Shot, Fatally Wounded During 911 Call

An alleged home intruder was shot and killed in San Diego County, California, around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday while the homeowner was on the phone with 911.

NBC San Diego reported that the homeowner called 911 to report that someone was allegedly trying to break into the home, and at least one gunshot rang out during the call.

FOX 5 San Diego noted that responding deputies performed CPR and gave first aid to the suspect, who was then transported to a hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Also, on Thursday morning, an alleged intruder was shot and killed in Port Orange, Florida.

The Port Orange Police Department released a statement, which said, in part:

The Port Orange Police Department responded to the 5900 block of Pelham Dr. reference an active burglary to an occupied dwelling. During this incident, the homeowner fatally shot the intruder, as that person was forcibly attempting to enter the residence. Our investigation is active and ongoing.

The alleged Port Orange intruder was shot around 12:05 a.m.

