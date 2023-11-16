Florida Police: Intruder Shot Dead While Forcing Entry into Home

An alleged intruder was shot and killed in Port Orange, Florida, while forcing his way into a home on Thursday just after midnight.

FOX 35 reported that the incident occurred at 12:05 a.m.

The Port Orange Police Department released a statement, which said, in part:

The Port Orange Police Department responded to the 5900 block of Pelham Dr. reference an active burglary to an occupied dwelling. During this incident, the homeowner fatally shot the intruder, as that person was forcibly attempting to enter the residence. Our investigation is active and ongoing.

Breitbart News noted that police in Vallejo, California, responded to calls of a shooting at a home on November 6, 2023, and found the body of an alleged home intruder lying outside the house.

KTVU noted officers found the wounded suspect lying close to the front door.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com