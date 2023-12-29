Police Searching for Mother Accused of Killing Her Two Young Children, Wounding Third

Colorado Springs police are searching for a 35-year-old mother who allegedly killed two of her young children and tried to kill a third.

Police initially responded to the report of a burglary at the home of Kimberlee Singler on Palomino Ranch Point on December 19, the New York Post reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter both wounded, as well as the bodies of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

“Singler and her daughter were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Details on how the children were killed were not immediately released,” according to the report.

Singler was allowed to leave the hospital because authorities had initially believed her to be a victim and had no probable cause to arrest her, Denver7 reported. However, as the investigation developed, “it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” police told the USA Today.

“At this time Ms. Singler is the primary suspect,” police said.

Homicide investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on Tuesday. Singler was last seen on Saturday when she stayed at a relative’s home, and her current whereabouts are unknown, officials said.

Singler is facing several charges, including:

Four counts of first-degree murder (Class 1 felony) — two counts for murder and attempted murder with intent after deliberation; and two for murder and attempted murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of child abuse (Class 2 felony)

Child abuse (Class 3 felony)

First degree assault

“Very surprising. This has always been a quiet neighborhood. Nothing really happens here. We all really know each other,” neighbor Daniel Lane told local media.

“The kids play out here all the time. There was just a snowman right there that they built a week ago. It finally just melted,” he said.

“The fact she’s still on the loose, do I need a security door on my home? What’s happening? Where’d she go?” Lane added.

Singler’s bond has been set at $10 million. Police said the 11-year-old daughter is safe.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.