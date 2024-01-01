Approximately nine people were hurt when a car crashed into a group celebrating New Year’s Eve in New York City near Madison Square Garden, and authorities have a suspect in custody.

Officials with the New York City Fire Department said the incident unfolded near West 34th Street and 9th Avenue. Authorities have deemed it a mass casualty event, Fox News reported Monday.

Several people, including police officers, were hit when the driver apparently drove onto a sidewalk and eventually came to a halt.

“Police responded to West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue and observed a dispute between the suspect identified as a 44-year-old male and another person, a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital,” the outlet said.

The suspect got back into the car when officers tried to intervene and once behind the wheel, the driver plowed into police vehicles and smashed into a food truck that pinned a woman underneath it.

The victim was listed in stable condition after being transported to Bellevue Hospital.

An image shows a tangle of vehicles on the street with what appears to be officers assessing the scene:

Law enforcement officers finally caught the suspect at West 34th Street and 9th Avenue. He was also in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

ABC 7 video footage shows the area where the incident happened with debris scattered all over the pavement and sidewalks. The outlet reported three officers were injured during the incident but they were in stable condition:

The news came as New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were working to keep crowds safe in Times Square during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

According to ABC News, police across the nation were on “high alert” as people rang in the New Year:

“We know how to safeguard events of this size,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said recently.