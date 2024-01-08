A four-time deported illegal alien is accused of killing a mother and one of her three sons in a fatal drunk-driving crash, a new report details.

Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas, a 37-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and charged in December with killing 46-year-old Melissa Powell, a mother of three sons, as well as her 16-year-old son, Riordan Powell, in Broomfield, Colorado, on December 12.

Jennie Taer at the Daily Caller broke the news that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed Menjivar-Alas’s illegal alien status and his repeated illegal re-entry into the United States despite being deported four times.

Menjivar-Alas has had four prior convictions in Boulder County, Colorado, for drunk driving from 2007 to 2019, Taer reports. Only days before the crash that killed Melissa Powell and Riordan Powell, Menjivar-Alas had been given a slap on the wrist by a county judge.

ICE officials told Taer that Menjivar-Alas was deported from the U.S. in June 2009, June 2012, November 2014, and January 2015 before ultimately illegally re-entering, likely via the southern border.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe for Melissa Powell’s other two sons, Chris and Halen. Melissa Powell and Riordan Powell “were both a light in many of our lives, and it is hard to even understand and grasp the situation,” the fundraiser’s page reads:

This inconceivable loss has left the Powell family grappling with grief and unforeseen financial burdens as we head into the holiday season. As the family navigates through this difficult time, we are reaching out for support. Anything you can donate would greatly help support Chris and Halen through and past the unexpected expenses, the heartbreak, and strain brought on so suddenly. All of the funds raised will go to Chris and Halen Powell.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, Menjivar-Alas was drunk driving at the time of the crash, going at least 80 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and crossing double yellow center lines before hitting Melissa Powell and Riordan Powell.

Melissa Powell died at the scene, while Riordan Powell died later at a nearby hospital.

Police allege that Menjivar-Alas’s vehicle reeked of alcohol and that there were beer cans and open beer cases with missing beer cans on the floor. When Menjivar-Alas later took a blood-alcohol test, his level was 0.249, which is three times the legal limit.

Menjivar-Alas has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of drunk driving. His next scheduled court date is January 18.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.