WATCH — Police: Texas Man Stole $450 from Girl Scout Selling Cookies

Police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing $450 from a Girl Scout selling cookies in Fort Worth, Texas.

In video footage of the incident that occurred the afternoon of February 11, the suspect is seen exiting the Walmart located on Clifford Street, NBC DFW reported Monday.

As he passes a table covered in a green cloth where a young girl and woman are standing, he allegedly snatches a bag from behind it and flees the scene.

The two people behind the table watch as the man runs away, and moments later, the young girl enters the store.

“The suspect is described as [a] black male, 18-24 years old, wearing a grey hoodie and black beanie. Photo to follow. If you have any information regarding these suspects, please call Detective C. Magallon at 817-392-4837,” Fort Worth Police wrote in the video’s caption.

The post also included a photo of the suspect to aid in identifying him:

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying one suspect wanted for theft. On Sunday, February 11 at approximately 2:00 p.m. near the entrance of Walmart located at 9500 Clifford St., a suspect walked past a Girl Scout cookie stand, reached behind… pic.twitter.com/1Ho5i4pcGA — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 19, 2024

“We’re talking about a little girl here, a little girl that was just trying to sell Girl Scout cookies. Around $450 in cash is what was stolen,” Fort Worth Police Officer Brad Perez told Fox 4.

“There’s obviously some people that have been trying to reach out directly to the detective just to see how they could help,” he added.

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “This is exactly why I had my husband stand guard last year while my daughters sold GS cookies in front of a grocery store. People are evil.”

Texas Girl Scout troop robbed while selling cookies in front of Walmart: video https://t.co/Hgs9Cc5wLK pic.twitter.com/Qhm9XBSnqx — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2024

“Come on, robbing [a] Girl Scout group? How devoid do you have to be to do something like that? We’ve gone sideways,” another user commented, while someone else said, “They stopped going door to door years ago and changed to this for safety. I guess Girl Scout cookies will have to go contactless in some areas.”