A young woman remains on a ventilator in the ICU after a deadly hit-and-run car crash happened in Dallas, Texas, on February 11, which claimed the life of her friend.

The incident happened as 23-year-old Camryn Herriage, a recent graduate of Texas Tech University, was in a vehicle with her college roommate and three other friends, Fox 4 reported Friday.

The group was waiting at a light on Beckley Avenue when a pickup truck hit the rear of their vehicle resulting in a chain reaction crash.

Images show Herriage and the crash site with the white pickup truck’s front end crumpled and the back end of the other vehicle crushed:

Law enforcement arrested the driver accused in the incident. She allegedly fled the scene on foot when the wreck occurred.

The victims in the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Herriage’s roommate, a young woman identified as Sara House, died in the crash.

As of Sunday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help the House family has raised $35,497 of its $18,000 goal.

The Fox report continued:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses called 911 stating a woman exited the driver’s side of the truck “wearing a small black dress and white clubbing shoes. The woman also appeared to be extremely intoxicated.” That woman who took off from the scene on foot was later identified by police as 27-year-old Carmen Guerrero. Detectives located Guerrero’s wallet in the abandoned truck and took her into custody last week, 11 days after the crash.

The suspect, who is being held behind bars, is facing charges that include manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Now, in the hospital and dependent on a ventilator, Camryn’s journey ahead is uncertain and challenging. After 14 days in the ICU, 4 surgeries, and multiple procedures, Camryn continues to persevere. She still faces at least 2 more surgeries and months left in the ICU,” a GoFundMe page set up to assist Herriage’s family reads.

As of Sunday afternoon, that page has raised $26,451 of its $30,000 goal.

