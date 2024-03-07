A New York ex-convict turned criminal justice reform activist is facing murder charges after the dismembered body of another former inmate was discovered in an apartment.

Sheldon Johnson, 48, is a staffer at the public law firm Queens Defenders and a recent guest on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, where he said he turned his life around after being a Bloods gang member.

After spending 25 years in prison for a 1997 robbery, Johnson was released in May 2023 and became an advocate for rehabilitation, Yahoo! News reported. According to the New York Post, he has even “rubbed elbows” with notoriously soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

On Thursday, Johnson was charged with murder, manslaughter, and weapon possession for allegedly killing 44-year-old Colin Small.

“I’m innocent!” the suspect yelled to reporters before his appearance in Bronx Criminal Court.

#NYC "I'm innocent. I'm innocent!" – shouted suspect as he was walked out in hazmat suit and handcuffs, after being charged with murder following a discovery of HUMAN TORSO in the Bronx home. Police say Sheldon Johnson, 48, was Charged with Murder, Manslaughter, Criminal… pic.twitter.com/NxK0PhQ8NV — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) March 7, 2024

Small’s body was found in an apartment on Summit Avenue by police on Tuesday evening after neighbors said they heard yelling and gunshots the night before.

“Please don’t, I have a family,” neighbors reportedly heard before two gunshots rang out.

Cops reportedly found Small’s dismembered torso and one foot stuffed inside a blue bin that Johnson was caught on security camera with earlier — while wearing a blond wig disguise.

NYC criminal justice advocate Sheldon Johnson, 48, is charged after cops find headless TORSO in Bronx building where he was filmed walking around in a blonde wig with large plastic box https://t.co/v8Hg2zjPm7 pic.twitter.com/EITYYaNyik — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 7, 2024

Small’s decapitated head with a gunshot wound was found in a freezer in Johnson’s Harlem apartment building, alongside severed arms, legs, and the other foot.

Sources told the Post that Johnson may have killed Small over beef they had while they were both at Sing Sing prison in Westchester County.

During Johnson’s February 1 appearance with Joe Rogan, lawyer Josh Dubin called him “a miracle” and said he had been unfairly sentenced for his previous robbery.