Police: Florida Man Raped Woman 5 Weeks After Release from Prison for Sexual Assault of a Minor

A Florida convicted pedophile has been arrested again less than two months after his release from prison, for allegedly raping a random woman.

Kendrick Marclain, 31, registered as a sex offender with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on January 8 after getting out of prison on December 31, Fox News reported. Then, a woman accused the Panoma Park man of attacking her on February 3.

The woman told police that she had gotten into an argument with a family member while intoxicated that night and decided to leave the residence and go for a walk by herself. She reported noticing a strange man following her, and called her mother around 10:12 p.m. but lost connection.

“The victim said the man continued to follow her and made contact with her near Dollar General asking for a cigarette,” the sheriff’s office said. “The victim gave the man a cigarette, which they shared.”

Before she could leave, the woman said the man grabbed her by the neck, hit her head on a wall, and raped her.

The victim said the man then attempted to take her to his residence, but it was at this time that her father came looking for her and she was able to escape to his vehicle.

Investigators were able to match surveillance footage and forensic evidence to Marclain on Monday, officials said.

He was arrested, charged with sexual assault on a person over the age of 18, and is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond.

Marclain had recently been released from prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, Fox News reported.

“This is a person who was given multiple opportunities to rehabilitate, and he chooses not to,” Sheriff H.D. DeLoach said. “He fails to comply with his sexual predator designation and has returned to prison several times.”

“Clearly, this is someone who cannot function in society and now a member of our community has suffered an inexcusable, horrific trauma at his hands. There is no reason this person should ever be set free again to prey on others.”