Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbly, were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Ethan shot and killed four people at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021.

His parents were charged following the shooting. The Associated Press pointed out “the Crumbleys were accused of not securing the newly purchased gun at home and acting indifferently to signs of Ethan’s deteriorating mental health, especially when confronted with a chilling classroom drawing earlier that same day.”

The Guardian reported that as the case played out in court, prosecutors argued that Jennifer and James might have prevented the shooting via “tragically simple actions” which were not taken.

On February 2, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Jennifer gave testimony in which she admitted to having an extramarital affair and claimed her husband bought the handgun her son used in the attack on Black Friday 2021.

The AP noted Jennifer and James both denied knowing their son had brought the gun to school with him on the day of the attack.

On Tuesday in the courtroom, Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews said, “These convictions are not about poor parenting, these convictions confirm repeated acts, or lack of acts, that could have halted an oncoming runaway train.”

The Crumbleys were each convicted of “four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the students their son killed,” NBC News reported.

