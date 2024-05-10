Police: California Couple Stashed 25,000 Fentanyl Pills Under Baby’s Crib

A drug task force seized approximately 25,000 fentanyl pills being kept in a backpack under a baby’s crib at a home in San Jose, California, in one of the “largest fentanyl seizures in Santa Clara County history,” NBC Bay Area reported.

Authorities also discovered 13 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, a loaded firearm, digital scales, and $4,000 in cash at the apartment of Octavian Moreno, 27, and Krystal Delgado, 23, the district attorney’s office announced.

Moreno and Delgado are facing charges for three counts of possessing narcotics for sale, one count of child endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Moreno is facing a maximum sentence of 18 years, and Delgado is facing 13 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

“This is a county where fentanyl and the callous disregard for its lethality took the lives of two small children — Baby Phoenix and Baby Winter,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “I had hoped that their short lives had gained some meaning as a warning to all parents. I am relieved today that we have not added another name to that tragic list.”

The district attorney’s office said authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s apartment on Tuesday, where they found 6,000 grams of fentanyl pills, which equates to roughly 13 pounds. The pills were in plastic bags labeled “10k,” according to the report.

Moreno and Delgado’s one-year-old child was found just feet away from a bag of marijuana, playing in a playpen, the district attorney’s office noted.

“The cocaine was found in a kitchen cabinet next to the child’s formula, and the gun was found in an unlocked drawer in the kitchen,” according to the report.