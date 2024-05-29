Man Accused of Attacking Churchgoers with Wooden Sword in Utah

A man is accused of randomly ambushing Catholic churchgoers with a wooden sword on Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah, Fox13 reported.

Chandler Grillone, 31, allegedly walked into the Cathedral of the Madeleine during mass carrying a bamboo sword and attacked several people “without provocation or any indication of reasoning,” police said.

Grillone allegedy hit two people with a sword and punched a third person, breaking their glasses, police said.

When police arrested Grillone, he allegedly resisted, and officers had to restrain him using a “WRAP” device, a kind of full-body restraint designed to minimize injury to both the arrestee and police.

Grillone is facing charges for aggravated assault, according to the report. He was being held in jail without bail as of Sunday.