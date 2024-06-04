Police: Rideshare Driver Shot Nude Man Who Was Attacking Woman

Police say a rideshare driver in Orange County, California, shot a nude man who was attacking a woman on Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

KABC reported that the rideshare driver was dropping off a passenger when he saw the nude man allegedly “assaulting a 60-year-old woman.”

The rideshare driver yelled at the nude man, who began beating on the rideshare driver’s vehicle, as well. The driver shot the man, who was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

KTLA spoke with a neighbor who saw the incident unfold. The neighbor said he looked out of a window in his home, saw the alleged assault, and ran outside. The neighbor said that when he got outside, the nude man had already begun allegedly punching the rideshare vehicle.

Another witness said she heard the rideshare driver tell the man he was going to shoot if he did not stop. She then heard one gunshot, followed by another soon after.

The rideshare driver called 911 to report the incident and waited for police to arrive.

The woman who was being attacked was treated at the scene and released.

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.