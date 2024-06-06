Police: Two Men Pretend to Need Help, then Beat Good Samaritan and Steal His Car

A Memphis, Tennessee, “good Samaritan” was beaten and robbed of his car with his dog still inside after stopping to help thieves posing as people in need.

The incident took place Saturday at the Shell gas station on Summer Avenue when two strangers approached the victim and said they were out of gas and money, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

As the victim was trying to fill up a gas jug for the suspects’ silver Chevrolet sedan, the two men “attacked him” by “striking him several times with guns,” police stated.

The suspects then took the victim’s keys. One of them fled in the victim’s black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with his brown Labrador retriever still inside. The second suspect followed in the sedan they had driven to the gas station, MPD said.

The department also provided a general description of both suspects:

Suspect#1 is described as a Black male, 18-21 years of age, 5’7” to 5’10”, black hoodie with red and white writing, and black and white jeans. Suspect#2 is described as a Black male, 18-21 years of age, 5’6” to 5’9”, gray hoodie blue with blue and white writing, and blue jeans.

In an update Tuesday, police said the victim’s dog, Hershey, was “located safe” in the 5000 Block of Willow Springs Drive.

“We’re making plans to reunite the victim with his dog. This is an ongoing investigation,” officials said.

A heartwarming image from FOX13 Memphis on Thursday shows the moment Hershey was reunited with its owner, identified as Zachary Murphree.

The stolen Silverado and the two suspects have yet to be located, and police encourage citizens to reach out to the department with tips.