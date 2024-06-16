Law enforcement have accused an illegal immigrant of raping and killing a mother of five children named Rachel Morin in Bel Air, Maryland.

The illegal alien from El Salvador, identified as 23-year-old Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was arrested on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fox News reported Saturday.

Police officials said the suspect, who has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape, crossed the United States border illegally in February 2023.

“INTERNATIONAL MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN TULSA Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez was wanted for a crime spree that started in El Salvador and then multiple cities across the United States,” Tulsa Police announced in a social media post on Saturday:

Maryland’s Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said officials suspected Morin was not the man’s first victim.

Gahler added that “It is my understanding that this suspect, this monster, fled to the United States illegally after committing the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador a month earlier, in January of 2023.”

Officials apparently initially matched his DNA to an attack in Los Angeles in March 2023 when he allegedly targeted a little girl and her mother after breaking into their home in the city.

Gahler then drew attention to the White House and Congress, stating, “We are 1800 miles of the southern border. And American citizens are not safe because of their failed immigration policies.”

Morin’s body was found on the side of a Maryland trail in August after her boyfriend reported her missing, per Breitbart News.

At the time, Gahler said she was “the victim of a violent homicide” and vowed to bring the suspect to justice.

Per the Daily Mail, Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, wrote her a message online Saturday that said, “Love you baby. The news I got this morning is really indescribable!! They captured Rachel’s Murderer. I try to forgive, but I sware (sic) on everything I love, Your (sic) going to rot in jail for the rest of your sorry a** life!!!”