GoFundMe for Jocelyn Nungaray’s Family Surpasses Goal in Hours

The family of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly strangled to death and thrown in a creek by a pair of Venezuelan migrants, received more donations than their initial goal in just a matter of hours.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the Nungaray family raised more than $53,000 over the weekend, surpassing the original request of $35,000.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire also announced at a public vigil on Friday that local business owner and philanthropist Jim McIngvale would be covering all funeral expenses, KHOU 11 reported.

“She was goofy, had her own personality,” Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said at the vigil. “One of a kind. Trendsetter. Loved, loved animals.”

“I was looking forward to seeing how beautiful she was going to be,” the grieving mom added.

Two Venezuelan nationals were arrested and charged with capital murder by the Houston Police Department on Thursday in connection to the terrible crime, which sparked a national outcry after Jocelyn’s body was found in a shallow swampy area.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, were seen on surveillance camera near a convenience store that Jocelyn walked to after sneaking out of her home Sunday night, Breitbart News reported.

Social media users have begun blaming the vicious murder on the Biden administration’s border policies and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

President @realDonaldTrump please contact Jocelyn's family and attend her funeral on behalf of the American people.@JoeBiden is complicit in the brutal rape and murder of 12 year old Houstonian Jocelyn Nungaray. https://t.co/q0pfeuzfbt pic.twitter.com/OFXDHfGaGJ — Bobby UM™ (@BobbyUltraMAGA) June 21, 2024