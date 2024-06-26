WATCH: Minnesota Political Candidate Throws Tarantula at ‘Squatter’ Housemate

A conservative Minnesota county board candidate has been charged with fifth-degree assault after allegedly throwing a live tarantula at her housemate, whom she claims overstayed her lease.

Marisa Simonetti, 30, who does not own the Minneapolis-area home, told FOX9 that she rented a room to local attorney Jackie Vasquez several weeks ago, but she allegedly refused to leave when the short-term contract was up.

Though it is unclear if Simonetti should have been renting out a room in a house she did not own, the Hennepin County Board candidate maintains that she was right to confront Vasquez for not getting out.

Things got heated between the two women on Friday, prompting Vasquez to record video and call 911 when Simonetti began tossing things down the stairs into the basement apartment.

Videos provided to KARE11 News by Vasquez appear to show Simonetti dumping a tarantula out of a box and blasting gospel music while the attorney was on the phone with police dispatchers.

This first video shows Marisa Simonetti tossing the tarantula down the stairs toward Jackie Vasquez, who was on the phone with the dispatcher at the time. pic.twitter.com/psFOMSovX3 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) June 25, 2024

More footage shows other boxes of miscellaneous items being hurled down the steps towards Vasquez.

Here, Simonetti throws more stuff down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/OoS5xmNM7w — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) June 25, 2024

“It’s the praise and worship music playing loudly in the background for me,” Simonetti replied with laughing emojis to the X thread of her antics.

Simonetti says her actions were an ode to the movie Home Alone.

​​”I mean, there is an element of humor to that movie, and, at the end, what was I supposed to do?” Simonetti told the outlet. “And, at the end of the day, unhinged got her out of the house.”

Michael Charles Held, 69, was also charged with fifth-degree assault after Vasquez accused him of aiding Simonetti in throwing the items at her.

Simonetti, who was released from jail Monday without bail, has characterized Vasquez as a “squatter” — but Vasquez told KARE 11 News that the real homeowner granted her permission to stay in the basement once he was informed that Simonetti rented her the space.

The hopeful lawmaker has also vowed to fight the misdemeanor charges and continue her race for the Hennepin County Board.

“I’m good at creatively solving problems, and, at the end of the day, I didn’t physically harm anybody,” she said. “I’m a little unconventional in my ways — sometimes. I mean, I’m a silly goose.”

Simonetti has continued to poke fun at the tarantula incident, joking with FOX 9 that she should have “invited [Vasquez] up for tea and crumpets.”

“Join me, the Tarantula Tosser, for the Presidential Debate Watch Party,” she advertised on X.