An illegal alien, released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been accused of murdering a young woman on her twenty-first birthday in the sanctuary state of New York, prosecutors say.

Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, was arrested in Syracuse, New York, and charged with second-degree murder and concealing a human corpse.

According to prosecutors, Chacaguasay-Ilbis allegedly strangled Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza to death on her 21st birthday on June 18 and then threw her body in a shallow grave at a Syracuse park.

Prosecutors said they have evidence that Chacaguasay-Ilbis and Toaquiza knew each other from elementary school back in Ecuador. It is unclear when Toaquiza first arrived in the United States.

On Thursday, while being arraigned in a Syracuse criminal court, Chacaguasay-Ilbis said he had no memory of the events of the day in question because he was drunk.

Prosecutors said Chacaguasay-Ilbis is an illegal alien who first crossed the southern border in January 2023 near El Paso, Texas. After being briefly detained, prosecutors said, Chacaguasay-Ilbis was released from DHS custody into the United States interior.

Chacaguasay-Ilbis is in custody at the Onondaga County Justice Center without bail, though that could change after a second court hearing in early July.

