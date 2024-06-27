A Dallas man was brutally assaulted on Saturday while he and his girlfriend were visiting a local bar.

The incident happened outside City Tavern on Elm Street around 2:00 a.m. as Adam Mercado and his girlfriend, Taylor Monnet, were about to leave the bar, NBC 5 reported on Tuesday.

Mercado said that as they approached the building earlier, “I noticed a gentleman holding a big stick, kind of looking like a spear. And initially, my senses were going crazy, my intuition was going crazy, so I said, you know what, let’s go inside and get a drink.”

The couple later went outside to the patio area, and that is when the assault happened.

According to the video footage, the suspect, who is wearing a dark colored shirt and black pants, appears to walk past the couple. However, the individual suddenly swings the long stick and allegedly smashes it into the back of Mercado’s head.

As Mercado falls to the ground, the suspect is seen allegedly punching a bystander who also gets knocked to the ground. The suspect then walks away from the group of shocked bar patrons:

The second person who was hit works at the tavern, the NBC 5 article said. Seconds after the assault, Monnet began calling to everyone around them for help. It did not take long for police officers and EMT crews to arrive at the scene.

However, Mercado chose to forgo an ambulance ride due to the cost. He went to the hospital a few hours later and was diagnosed with a concussion.

A photo shows Mercado wearing a neck brace with Monnet by his side at the hospital:

The victim, Adam Mercado, told me the attack was unprovoked–that he and his girlfriend were saying goodnight to friends early Saturday morning before walking home when he was hit. No permanent damage–but the area bartender is expecting a big hospital bill and needs some help. pic.twitter.com/1CmR8xqVTC — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) June 26, 2024

The Dallas Police Department is searching for the suspect and said the attack was random and unprovoked, per WFAA.

“I let my guard down for about 10 seconds, and that’s all it took–just a ‘WHACK,'” Mercado said, adding he hopes locals will be on the lookout for the suspect and keep their guard up to avoid a similar situation.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page Mercado created to help pay his medical bills has raised over $8,000 of its $20,000 goal.

