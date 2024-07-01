Instant Karma: Cop Delivers Swift Justice to Man for Smashing Hotel Lobby Door

An irate man, who scared onlookers recorded as he smashed through a glass door to get into a hotel lobby, was met with a swift dose of karma.

A video posted to X on Sunday shows an unidentified man kicking in the front door of what appears to be a Marriott hotel:

Drunk guy kicks in hotel front door before getting dropped by a cop… pic.twitter.com/wbdmVBdj0Y — Fight Mate (@FightMate) June 30, 2024

After the glass shattered everywhere and the man stepped inside, he began to regret his actions almost immediately.

It was not long before police and security were on the scene, though the man still protested by squirming away from the handcuffs and saying, “I am a citizen!”

The police officer, who stood significantly shorter than the aggressive man as he resisted arrest, caught him off guard with a punch straight to the jaw.

Knocked off his center of gravity, the suspect was then able to be taken down to the floor in a wrestling-style toss that shocked the bystanders even further.

“That’s some shit right there,” someone behind the camera is heard saying in the video as the cop cuffs the aggressive man on the floor.

“Thats one tough little cop. Well done,” wrote one social media commenter.

“Dang that officer is a boss! 1 on 1 vs bigger size, didnt even flash a weapon,” said another. “Just straight to the face and straight to the ground. Good work sir!”