Chicago at Nearly 1,200 Shootings for 2024 Following July 4 Carnage

ABC 7 noted that, as of Sunday, July 7, 2024, Chicago, Illinois, was nearly at 1,200 shootings for 2024.

Ironically, Sunday was the last day of the July 4, 2024, weekend — a weekend in which at least 100 people were shot, 17 of them fatally, in the Windy City.

According to ABC 7, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling reacted to the July 4 weekend violence by saying, “We cannot take our eyes off the ball. We cannot stop thinking about the people who have been victimized by this crime.”

At least 13 people have been shot in Chicago at this point in the July 12-14 weekend, with two of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

WGN-TV pointed out that five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday at 12:20 a.m. in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

A database that the Chicago Sun-Times maintains shows that 304 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2024, to July 12, 2024.

Chicago — which Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson runs — like all of Illinois, has a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement. The process of acquiring a FOID card involves a thorough background check by the Illinois State Police.

Additionally, Cook County, where Chicago is seated, has its own “assault weapons” ban and ban on “high capacity” magazines.

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.