A suspected gang member accused of shooting two New York City police sergeants after allegedly committing armed robbery was caught flipping the bird at cops while sitting in his holding cell, a photo obtained by the New York Post shows.

The image of 22-year-old Joshua Dorsett flashing both of his middle fingers while his hands were cuffed together in police custody appears to show his lack of remorse after the incident Thursday on the Lower East Side:

The Up the Hill gang member who allegedly shot and wounded two NYPD sergeants after robbing women on the Lower East Side on Thursday was photographed giving the middle finger to cops while sitting in his holding cell. Joshua Dorsett, 22, can be seen flipping off the camera with… pic.twitter.com/LezvzrDk8r — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) August 3, 2024

“That’s a snapshot of everything that’s wrong on our streets right now — another repeat offender who has no respect for the law, no regard for human life, and no fear that he’ll face any consequences,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told the Post.

“The justice system needs to step up and show him he’s wrong. These attacks on police officers won’t stop until the message on the streets changes.”

Dorsett, an alleged member of NYC’s Up the Hill gang, was reportedly confronted by two NYPD sergeants after he allegedly used a gun to threaten and steal purses from people at a Canal Street mahjong parlor.

Security footage obtained by FOX 5 appears to show him storming around the parlor, terrorizing the patrons while wearing a hoodie and face mask:

Two NYPD cops were shot responding to a mahjong parlor robbery at 91 Canal Street on Thursday. The suspect, Joshua Dorsett, 22, is a member of the “Up the Hill” gang. pic.twitter.com/eWhNy6tOXd — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) August 3, 2024

When the cops attempted to restrain Dorsett on nearby Eldridge Street, police said the alleged gang member fired one shot that hit both officers.

Sgt. Carl Johnson was hit in the groin before the same bullet grazed Sgt. Christopher Leap in the left leg, according to the NYPD.

A .45 Taurus semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the crime scene, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters on Thursday evening.

While Leap has already been discharged from the hospital, Johnson remained there with a bullet fragment lodged in his thigh, police said.

The shooting took place just hours after Dorsett — who has since been charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault — met with his parole officer, according to the Post.

Police said the suspect has a long rap sheet, including at least three prior arrests for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“Dorsett [allegedly] sold crack cocaine to an undercover officer six times between March 8 and June 6, 2022,” the outlet reported, citing a criminal complaint.