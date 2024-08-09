Three people have been arrested in Augusta, Georgia, following the death of 3-month-old Josiah Noel Seright, WAFB9 reported on Thursday.

The baby’s mother, 19-year-old September De’Asia Seright, 42-year-old Diane Lamish Seright, and 39-year-old Antonio Bennie Nash are facing charges of “felony murder and child cruelty in the second degree,” according to the report.

Police said Josiah “was found unresponsive at a Budget Inn hotel” early on Tuesday.

The infant was in his car seat, wrapped in a wet blanket while September Seright took a shower, arrest warrants reportedly detail. The child’s mother then allegedly placed Josiah in front of the air conditioner, which was set at 61 degrees, according to the report.

The baby was in front of the air conditioner “for an unknown amount of time” while September Seright was lying on the couch and the other two suspects were in bed, the arrest warrants allege.

“Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Josiah was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. at the hospital on Tuesday,” according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.